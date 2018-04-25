May computer classes at NCJW/Essex

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Registration is now open for May computer classes at the Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women. Basic Excel is scheduled to run on Mondays and Wednesdays, beginning May 2, from 10 a.m. to noon, and Intro to Word is scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning May 8, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Classes are six sessions each unless otherwise stated, and open to all women who need to improve their skills for job positions or for women who would just like to learn for their own personal use. All programs are held at 70 South Orange Ave., Suite 120, Livingston. Tuition is charged. For more

information and to register, call 973-994-4994 or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org.