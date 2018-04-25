Annual spring marketplace at B’nai Abraham

LIVINGSTON, NJ — On Wednesday, May 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., indoors at Temple B’nai Abraham, 300 E. Northfield Road in Livingston, entrance on East Cedar Street, do your Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduation and birthday shopping at the annual spring marketplace, sponsored by TBA Early School Parents’ Council. Admission and parking are free, and the community is invited to attend.

The marketplace will feature unique and quality gift items for the entire family, including clothing, jewelry, crafts, accessories, handcrafted fashions, distinctive handbags, stationery, scarves, toys, decorative household items and much more. There will be a bake sale, as well as light sandwiches and other food available for purchase. Credit cards are accepted.

For information, contact The Early School at 973-994-7016 or visit the TBA website at www.tbanj.org/the-early-school.