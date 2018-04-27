‘Wise Aging’ with Karen Frank

LIVINGSTON, NJ — We are all getting older and that is the good news. But surely there are challenges in this process. “Wise Aging,” a book by Rachel Cowan and Dr. Linda Thal, addresses how someone might make this time one of growth and enrichment rather than decline. Join the “Wise Aging” discussion group at Temple B’nai Abraham, led by nurse Karen Frank, on six bimonthly Wednesdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m., beginning May 2 and ending July 11. Frank holds degrees in psychology and nursing, is a certified Jewish spiritual director, and has more than 30 years of experience as a visiting nurse, and is committed to helping seniors safely maintain their independence while enhancing physical, spiritual and mental health.

Participation is charged. No walk-ins will be accepted. To register, contact Frank at nursekarenfrank@gmail.com or 862-485-9062. For information, call 973-994-2290 or go to www.tbanj.org.