Celebrating Rosh Sivan at TBA

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Rosh Hodesh is the Hebrew term for the beginning of the month on the Jewish calendar, which has evolved into a women’s holiday. Temple B’nai Abraham’s Sisterhood, The Women’s Connection, joins together, led by Rabbi Faith Joy Dantowitz, a few times a year to welcome the new month with conversation, learning, spiritual growth and connection at the temple, located at 300 East Northfield Road, Livingston.

On Rosh Sivan, Monday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m., join the TBA Sisterhood to explore the topic “We Were All at Sinai – 10 Commandments Top 10 Torah Texts.” This is the month during which the holiday of Shavuot occurs, a holiday celebrating God giving the Torah to the Jewish people.

Registration is required by May 7 . To register go to www.tbanj.org or call 973-994-2290.