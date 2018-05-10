Lunch & Learn with Rabbi Dantowitz

LIVINGSTON, NJ — On Thursday, May 17, at 11:30 a.m., the Temple B’nai Abraham Congregational Learning program continues its monthly Lunch & Learn with Rabbi Faith Joy Dantowitz at the temple, 300 East Northfield Road, Livingston. TBA’s Lunch & Learn explores “Women of the Bible: Supporters, Victims, Leaders, Warriors, Rabble Rousers!” This is the last class in the series.

This is a class for women and men. Bring a dairy lunch; beverages will be provided. This class is free and open to the community. To register, call 973-994-2290 or visit http://www.tbanj.org/congregational-learning/lunch-learn.