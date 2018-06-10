TBA Early School Field Day provides awesome outdoor fun

By on Comments Off on TBA Early School Field Day provides awesome outdoor fun

Photo Courtesy of Tina Greenberg
Fully engaged in a game of tug of war are blue team Early School students, from left, Max Dworkin, Zachary Schlesinger, Daniel Smolyanskiy, Jack Lord, Eli Kahn, Harrison Skolnick, Mardy Kranz and Austin Kroll, with Hoop Heaven staff member, teacher Harriet Jacobs, and assisted by TBA staff member Steve Scott.

LIVINGSTON, NJ — On a recent morning when the air was warm and the sky bright and sunny, the K-Ready students of The Early School of Temple B’nai Abraham had their annual Field Day on the grassy knoll of the temple. The soon-to-be preschool graduates, who were divided into teams, participated in various types of sports and relay races which emphasized fun over skill. The concluding event — the great outdoor game of tug of war — was assisted by teachers and temple staff. The event was sponsored by the Early School Parents’ Council who provided and served lunch as well the ice cream truck with its “cool” treats.

  

TBA Early School Field Day provides awesome outdoor fun added by on
View all posts by Editor →

Or contact the author at :essexcty@thelocalsource.com

COMMENTS