Rainbows offers hope to grieving children

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Registration is now open for the Rainbows Children’s Support Group at the NCJW/Essex Center for Women in October. Do you have or know of a child 5 to 12 years old who is grieving a loss from a life-altering crisis such as death, divorce, separation, abandonment or other painful family transition? The Rainbows Program can help. The group meets once a week for 10 weeks with the help of Lisa Bayer, Cindy Charney and Anita Cohen, all from Livingston. The program is offered free of charge regardless of school enrollment, religious affiliation or town of residence.

Rainbows is an international nonprofit organization that provides peer support to encourage children to express their feelings, and are assisted in handling their grieving and adjustment process by caring, trained adults. It is not counseling or therapy. Children learn there are many others like them dealing with the trauma of loss. Currently, the program is in elementary schools, high schools, churches, synagogues, day care centers and YMCAs in 49 states and 16 foreign countries.

Anyone interested in this program who wants to register a child or has any questions should call NCJW/Essex Center for Women at 973-994-4994 or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org. A free, optional parent information session runs at the same time for those interested.