NCJW/Essex hosts ‘The Five Stages of Career Transition’

LIVINGSTON, NJ — On Tuesday, June 12, motivational speaker and career coach Frederica Peterson engaged nearly 50 women at the Linda and Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women about moving forward in one’s career and in life. Peterson examined how many women feel stuck and trapped in negative thoughts, but how with the right mindset it’s possible to transfer these beliefs into something positive.

“I am filled with confidence and self-esteem,” said one participant after listening to Peterson’s presentation on “Getting Unstuck – The Five Stages of Career Transition.”

Peterson’s talk embraced the concept of realizing one’s unseen potential and focusing on how the power of positive thoughts can lead to a healthier lifestyle. Peterson encouraged the women to “unlock your potential by shifting your perspective toward moving forward with purpose to enjoy the life you were given.”