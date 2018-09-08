Regal Bank announces 10th annual Dog Pawrade

LIVINGSTON, NJ — On Sunday, Sept. 23, Regal Bank will host its 10th annual Livingston Dog Pawrade from 10:30 a.m. until noon in the parking lot of Regal Bank, located at 570 West Mt. Pleasant Ave. in Livingston.

Regal Bank is proud to celebrate this decade milestone with family-oriented entertainment, contests and fun. Well-socialized dogs are invited to wear their best Halloween costume and compete for prizes recognizing the largest doggie, smallest doggie and best doggie costume. The winners will receive trophies and every dog will go home with a bag of goodies.

Those interested in participating in the Dog Pawrade can pre-register their pooch at any Regal Bank branch location. Those unable to pre-register at a branch can register on the day of the event and are asked to arrive early for registration to avoid delaying the event. Participation is charged.

Once again, all proceeds will benefit the Livingston Animal Shelter.

“Regal Bank has stepped up once again to help our shelter and our beloved animals,” shelter Chairperson Alan Karpas said. “We are so grateful for all the support from the bank and the public so that we can keep our shelter open and find new homes for so many wonderful animals in need.”

The Livingston Dog Pawrade is organized by Christina Slater, vice president and regional manager of Regal Bank and devoted dog lover.

“I created the Dog Pawrade to raise proceeds to improve and save the lives of animals and I couldn’t be more proud to celebrate our 10th year of making a difference,” Slater said. “It’s truly amazing to think about the thousands of animals we have helped and saved over the course of a decade.”

For more information on the event, call 973-577-7161 or 973-577-7160.