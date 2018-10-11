Get Organized at NCJW/Essex

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Get off to a good start this fall at the Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women with a workshop on “Organizing Your Space — Organizing Your Life.” On Thursday, Oct. 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Marilyn Shain Labendz, an organizing expert, will take participants through the process of organizing and decluttering any space, large or small, with humor and insight. She will cover how to start, how to determine what should be kept or tossed, organizational maintenance and more.

Registration is required and open to all women in the community. To register or for additional information, call 973-994-4994 or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org. Workshops are free for members of NCJW, and charged per workshop for non-members.