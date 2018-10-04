Medicare made clear at October workshop

LIVINGSTON, NJ — If you or someone you know is turning 65 or retiring this year, the Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women has a program in October not to be missed. Take the mystery out of Medicare with this educational workshop on Thursday, Oct. 11, from 7:15 to 9 p.m. when Dan Katzeff, a financial services professional and health care adviser, will explain the overall process and make it easy to understand. You will learn the ins and outs of Medicare and how to manage your health care expenses. Annual enrollment begins soon, so be sure to sign up and come with questions.

This program will be held at the NCJW/Essex Center for Women in Livingston, 70 South Orange Ave., Suite 120. Registration is required and open to all women in the community. To register or for additional information, call 973-994-4994, or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org. Workshops are free for members of NCJW, and charged per workshop for non-members.