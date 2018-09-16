Sukkot activities at Temple B’nai Abraham

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Come and celebrate Sukkot at Temple B’nai Abraham on Sunday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon with Sukkahfest, hosted by the Temple B’nai Abraham Jewish Learning Program; enjoy a taste of the Adirondacks, one of Rabbi Clifford Kulwin’s favorite places, right at temple, 300 East Northfield Road, Livingston. Come lounge by the TBA “lake,” play games, enjoy some arts and crafts, a nosh and a magic show — all by the TBA sukkah. Fulfill the mitzvah of shaking the lulav and etrog in the sukkah.

Bring a canned food item for donation to a food bank. This event is free and open to the community. RSVP to the JLP office at bsmall@tbanj.org or 973-994-3950. For more information, visit http://tbanj.org/jewish-learning-program/.

On Monday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m., Temple B’nai Abraham will hold services in observance of the holiday of Sukkot, the Feast of Booths. Historically, Sukkot commemorates the 40-year period during which the children of Israel wandered in the desert and lived in temporary dwellings, or sukkahs. Sukkot lasts for seven days. All are invited to attend services.