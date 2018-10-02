Join Rachel Coalition during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

WEST ORANGE / LIVINGSTON, NJ — Domestic violence affects every community. It thrives when we are silent, but if we take a stand and work together, we can end domestic abuse. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Rachel Coalition, a division of Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ, has a month of activities planned to bring awareness in both the urban and suburban communities.

Rachel Coalition will screen award-winning film “Escalation,” followed by a discussion with teens and parents about healthy and unhealthy relationships on Tuesday, Oct. 9, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at JCC MetroWest, 760 Northfield Ave. in West Orange.

Rachel Coalition, along with partnering local agencies, will host the fourth annual Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil on Thursday, Oct. 11, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Livingston Memorial Oval. This event raises awareness of domestic violence in both the urban and suburban communities and educates the community on the services Rachel Coalition and other local agencies offer to victims. The program includes a musical performance by Soulfege, an a cappella group from Millburn High School.

Rachel Coalition provides legal and mental health services to victims of domestic violence as well as Court Advocate and Domestic Violence Response Team training for Essex County residents. Visit https://www.jfsmetrowest.org/domestic-violence-rachel-coalition/ for more details about programs and services. Training to become a court advocate will begin Tuesday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration is required.

Attend a Women to Women Luncheon, featuring speaker Jennie Willoughby, an outspoken domestic violence survivor, on Tuesday, Oct. 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Wilshire Grand Hotel, 350 Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange. Willoughby’s experience has shone a bright light on domestic violence, and how abuse of power, privilege and victim blaming are still issues for victims when they tell their story. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2018RCluncheon. To become a benefactor, visit http://bit.ly/luncheonbenefactor2018.