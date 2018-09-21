Discuss environmental injustice in the TBA sukkah

LIVINGSTON, NJ — On Friday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m., following Shabbat services at 6:30 p.m., Temple B’nai Abraham, the Social Action Committee and Sisterhood’s The Women’s Connection will co-sponsor a Shabbat dinner in the sukkah outside the temple, 300 East Northfield Road in Livingston. GreenFaith representative Sarah Newell will speak on “Environmental Injustice. ”

Newell’s recognition of environmental injustice in her home country of Ireland led her to GreenFaith, an interfaith coalition founded in 1992 to help people of all faiths become better stewards of the environment. As a GreenFaith intern supporting a range of campaigns, Newell is soon to graduate with a master’s degree in leadership for sustainable development. She holds a degree in youth and community and is passionate to connect youth toward faith-based environmental action. She led the implementation of a sustainability plan for a large faith-based summer camp serving low-income communities throughout New Jersey and is helping move her church in Ireland move toward environmental action.

Newell will educate attendees to protect the Earth and its inhabitants, and to recognize the serious threats of human activity on the earth, so everyone can commit themselves to care for the poor and vulnerable, protecting them from environmental injustice, racism and harm.

Admission is charged. Reservations are requested. Register online at www.tbanj.org. For further information, call 973-994-2290.