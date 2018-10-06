St. Barnabas Medical Center, West Essex YMCA team up for healthier communities

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LIVINGSTON, NJ — With a shared mission of promoting community health, the West Essex YMCA and Saint Barnabas Medical Center have developed a partnership that is reaping benefits for area residents. SBMC is the YMCA’s signature partner for Healthy Living, making a major contribution each of three years to address health concerns, especially in underserved communities.

“We have a mutual commitment to making the communities we serve healthier,” West Essex YMCA Executive Director Helen Flores said.

“We serve the same populations. We’re focused on very specific communities and what we can do together to help,” said Margie Heller, administrative director of community health and outreach at SBMC. Heller is also the system administrator of global health at RWJBarnabas Health and serves on the West Essex YMCA’s board of managers.

SBMC in 2016 became the first organization to sign on as a signature partner with the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges, which consists of the West Essex YMCA and six other branches.

“Saint Barnabas Medical Center is one of our most hands-on partners,” Metro YMCA Chief Development Officer Lisa Kelly said.

Photos Courtesy of West Essex YMCA