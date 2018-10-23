Tired of worrying? This workshop can help

LIVINGSTON, NJ — We all tend to worry, draining us of our valuable energy. It is a waste of precious time, and accomplishes nothing. The Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women is presenting the program “Worry – Where Does it Get Us?” on Monday, Nov. 5, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Sylvia Kramer, distinguished author, poet and lecturer, will lead this workshop and explain ways to help free yourself from worrying.

This program will be held at the NCJW/Essex Center for Women in Livingston, 70 South Orange Ave., Suite 120. Registration is required and open to all women in the community. To register or for additional information about this or other programs, call the Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women at 973-994-4994 or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org. Workshops are free for members of NCJW, and charged for non-members.