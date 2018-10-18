‘State of the Garden State’ at TBA

LIVINGSTON, NJ — With possible power shifts in both House and Senate, the nation will be riveted on the Nov. 6 election. And with a Senate seat up, all 12 of the state’s congressional districts, and scores of municipal elections across New Jersey, it is a big election for the Garden State as well.

On Thursday, Oct. 25, at 7:30 p.m., Temple B’nai Abraham’s regular panel of three veteran and prize-winning New Jersey journalists return to discuss the upcoming election and, especially, what it means for New Jersey. Grounded in the decades of experiences each has covering the state, the conversation will abound with knowledge, insight and plenty of humor. The audience is invited to participate in what will, as always, be an informative, stimulating and worthwhile evening.

Panelists are Mary Alice Williams, a former national network correspondent and current news anchor of NJTV, New Jersey’s public television network; Tom Moran, editorial page editor of the Star-Ledger; and Matt Katz, New Jersey reporter for WNYC and author of “American Governor: Chris Christie’s Bridge to Redemption.”

The temple is located at 300 E. Northfield Road, Livingston, with the entrance on East Cedar Street. This event is free and open to the community. Visit www.tbanj.org. For information, call 973-994-2290.