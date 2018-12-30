‘History Through Text’ with Rabbi Kulwin

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Temple B’nai Abraham’s Congregational Learning offers monthly classes in “History Through Text” with Rabbi Clifford Kulwin throughout the year at temple, 300 E. Northfield Road, Livingston. The topic for this year is “Jews, Art and Jewish Art.”

The first class will be Thursday, Jan. 17, at 7:30 p.m., when art and the Torah will be explored. The Torah contains texts about art and many believe it is a work of art itself. The class will look at both perspectives. In future classes, all beginning at 7:30 p.m., learn about art and the rabbis on Thursday, Feb. 28; art and the Jewish renaissance on Thursday, March 14; Jews and music on Tuesday, April 9; Jews and painting on Thursday, May 16; and art and the Holocaust on Thursday, June 13.

The Ten Commandments insist that people not to make graven images. Nevertheless, graphic arts — to say nothing of music, literature and other artistic forms — have long been associated with Jews and Jewish life. The Torah itself contains prose and poetry of unparalleled beauty; a Renaissance rabbi “proved” that all orchestra instruments were found in the Bible; and Marc Chagall is on anyone’s list of the greatest painters of the 20th century. These classes will examine Jewish writings about art and works of art themselves to try to understand Judaism’s historic relationship with art, and the prominence art enjoys in Jewish life today.

Each class will be a stand-alone unit so that an inability to attend all or even most of the sessions will not be an impediment to an enjoyable and stimulating learning experience. All sessions are free and open to the community.​ To register or for more information, visit www.tbanj.org. For information, call 973-994-2290.