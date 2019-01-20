Pro footballer Curtis Martin to speak at TBA

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Temple B’nai Abraham Men’s Club is hosting its annual sports breakfast on Sunday, Jan. 27, at the temple, 300 E. Northfield Road, Livingston, entrance on East Cedar Street. Curtis Martin, Pro Football Hall of Famer and former NY Jet, will be the guest speaker and ShopRite of Livingston is the corporate event sponsor.

Breakfast and check-in begin at 8:30 a.m., and the program will commence at 9:30 a.m. This annual event brings together the TBA and Livingston communities in an effort to present an intriguing sports speaker to the temple to be heard in front of all and enjoy breakfast cooked by Men’s Club members. All are welcome to attend; bring the entire family! To purchase tickets, visit www.tbanj.org. All children must be accompanied by an adult, and children under 8 are admitted for free.

There will be an autograph-signing opportunity with Martin; autographs are limited to one item per person and subject to time. The sports breakfast committee members are Rob Blumhof, Andy Sonnenberg, Carey Gertler, Mitch Katz and Rob Stecklow. Andrew Halper and Peter Rosenbaum are Men’s Club co-presidents. Proceeds from this event will go to giving back to the temple in the form of a gift, such as computers for the school or Torah maintenance, among other projects. For information, go to www.tbanj.org, call 973-994-2290 or email tbamensclub@gmail.com.