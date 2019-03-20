TBA to host a women’s seder

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Rosh Chodesh is the Hebrew term for the beginning of the month on the Jewish calendar, which has evolved into a women’s holiday. Temple B’nai Abraham’s Sisterhood, The Women’s Connection, joins together, led by Rabbi Faith Joy Dantowitz, a few times a year to welcome the new month with conversation, learning, spiritual growth and connection. On Rosh Chodesh, Thursday, April 4, at 7 p.m., join the TBA Sisterhood for a women’s seder led by Dantowitz at the temple on 300 East Northfield Road, Livingston, entrance on East Cedar Street.

Why a women’s seder? Passover is the holiday of freedom. A women’s seder is an opportunity to celebrate the significant role of women in the Biblical story of the Exodus while also viewing the haggadah. The evening will be one of spiritual preparation for the Passover holiday and an opportunity as women to relax as free people — without the work of cooking or running the seder. In preparation for Passover, please bring chametz to donate to Livingston CHOW.

Admission is charged. Register by March 28 at https://tbanj.org/rosh-hodesh-5779/ or by calling 973-994-2290.