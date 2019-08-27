Explore the JLP at Temple B’nai Abraham

LIVINGSTON, NJ — On Sunday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Jewish Learning Program of Temple B’nai Abraham, 300 East Northfield Road, Livingston, will host the JLP Camp Day and Welcome.

Families are invited to welcome the new year at TBA, as well as the temple’s new rabbi, David Z. Vaisberg. There will be classroom tours of the JLP, scavenger hunts, crafts activities, a bonfire and sing-along with the new rabbi. Bring a blanket for the picnic. Wear your summer camp shirt and get a special treat!

Non-members are welcome to come and learn about TBA and the JLP. RSVP to 973-994-3950 or email bsmall@tbanj.org by Sept. 3. For more information, visit http://tbanj.org/jewish-learning-program/.