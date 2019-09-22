Regal Bank sponsors 11th annual Dog Pawrade

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Regal Bank will host its 11th annual Dog Pawrade on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Regal Bank branch located at 570 West Mt. Pleasant Ave. in Livingston.

Carrying on this fun tradition is an important part of Regal Bank’s role in supporting the community. If you have a well-socialized dog, or more than one, you are invited to dress them up in a fun Halloween costume and participate in the Pawrade. Prizes will be awarded recognizing the best doggie costume, the largest doggie and the smallest doggie. The winners will receive trophies and every dog will go home with a bag of goodies. Families are welcomed to join in on the entertainment, contests and excitement.

All proceeds will benefit the Livingston Animal Shelter and Mount Pleasant Animal Shelter. Participants are encouraged to pre-register their pooch at any Regal Bank branch location. Registration is charged and may be done just prior to the event, as well.

“Our shelter relies on the kindness of people in our community in order to keep operating and caring for so many animals in need. We are ever-grateful to Regal Bank for sponsoring this event and helping us to continue to look out for the interests of our four-legged friends,” said Alan Karpas, chairperson for Livingston Animal Shelter.

Mody Shehab, the development manager for the Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter, said, “We are thrilled to work with Regal Bank and to be part of this extraordinary event. Uniting animal lovers in the spirit of making a difference and saving lives continues the mission of our shelter.”

The Livingston Dog Pawrade is organized by Christina Slater, vice president and regional manager of Regal Bank and devoted dog lover. “Eleven years and the Pawrade is still going strong. This year we are proud to benefit two wonderful shelters. We hope everyone will join us for another fun-filled event,” Slater said.

For more information on the event, call 973-577-7161 or 973-577-7160.