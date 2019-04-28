Reps. Sherrill and Malinowski to speak at TBA

LIVINGSTON, NJ — On Sunday, May 5, at 9 a.m. at Temple B’nai Abraham, 300 E. Northfield Road in Livingston, U.S. Reps. Mikie Sherrill, NJ-11, and Tom Malinowski, NJ-7, will present “Our First 120 Days,” describing what their first months in Washington were like. They will discuss what was expected, what wasn’t, what they learned and what they think lies ahead.

There will be ample time for a question-and-answer session. This program is free and open to the community. For information,visit www.tbanj.org or call 973-994-2290.