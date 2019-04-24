West Orange teen named West Essex YMCA’s Youth of the Year

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Christos Kambolis, of West Orange, has spent more than half the summers of his life at the West Essex YMCA’s Pioneer Trails Day Camp. When he aged out as a camper, Kambolis participated two summers in the Counselor in Training Leadership Development Program. He volunteered last year, not missing a single day of camp in seven weeks.

“Everyone who comes into contact with Christos notices his genuine warmth and care for others, his friendly smile, firm handshake and offer to help with whatever you are doing,” West Essex YMCA Associate Executive Director Joanne Browne said. “If Pioneer Trails had a greeter, Christos would be perfect for the job!”

The 17-year-old was honored as West Essex YMCA’s 2018 Youth of the Year at the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges’ annual awards dinner on April 11. The West Essex YMCA is one of seven branches of the Metro YMCA.

Kambolis said Pioneer Trails is like a second home in summer. He looked up to the counselors who guided him for years, and he’s following their example.

“I am able to help out the younger kids the way I was helped out,” he said.

He uses his artistic and musical talents at camp, helping campers with their art projects and giving a piano performance at the talent show. At the Camp Olympics and Science Olympiad, “Christos’ enthusiasm was contagious. Everybody wanted him on their team,” Browne said.

Beyond camp, Kambolis has volunteered at the West Essex YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day.

The West Orange High School sophomore plays on the junior varsity lacrosse team. After high school, the honor roll student said he may pursue a career in art — he especially likes drawing — or genetics, an interest sparked in his freshman biology class.

He lives in West Orange with his parents and sister — a Pioneers Trail counselor in training — and their cat, Georgie.