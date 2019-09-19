Arc to hold ‘Uncorked and Uncapped’ fundraiser

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Arc of Essex County, a nonprofit organization that provides support to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families, will host its sixth annual “Uncorked and Uncapped: Wine, Beer, and Food Tasting Experience” at The Wilshire Grand Hotel in West Orange on Thursday, Oct. 3. The event will feature three hours of fine wine, craft beer, spirits and cocktails, gourmet food, lively entertainment, a silent auction, and 50/50 raffle. Tickets are now on sale and proceeds will benefit The Arc’s programs and services.

The Arc of Essex County will be honoring the partnerships that have been and continue to be integral to its success. A pre-event ceremony will honor Primepoint HRMS & Payroll with the Corporate Partner Award, and East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo with the Community Partner Award.

“We are delighted to invite guests to our sixth annual ‘Uncorked & Uncapped: Wine, Beer, and Food Tasting Experience,’” said Heather Comstock, senior director of development and communications for The Arc of Essex County. “This year’s event features delicious fare and beverages from some of Northern New Jersey’s widely acclaimed establishments. Everyone in attendance at this special event will make a difference in their local community by supporting children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

To purchase tickets, visit www.uncorkedanduncapped.com.