Rachel Coalition to host Women to Women luncheon

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Rachel Coalition will host its annual Women to Women luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Wilshire Grand Hotel, 350 Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange. The luncheon will feature Jan Edgar Langbein, CEO at Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support. Langbein will address how each person can make a difference as she shares her journey from observer to activist.

Proceeds from the luncheon support Rachel Coalition, the domestic violence prevention division of Jewish Family Service of MetroWest New Jersey. The mission of the coalition is to improve the lives of those affected by domestic violence by providing a comprehensive and coordinated response to domestic violence in the MetroWest community and the community at large.

A buffet lunch will be served with strict kosher dietary laws observed. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 973-765-9050, ext. 1708. To register online, visit http://weblink.donorperfect.com/wwluncheon2019.