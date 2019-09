Senior Rabbi David Z. Vaisberg installed at TBA

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Before a brimming Ross Sanctuary of more than 500 attendees, Temple B’nai Abraham formally installed its new senior rabbi, David Z. Vaisberg, during Shabbat services on Friday, Sept. 13.

Vaisberg was installed in a moving ceremony led by Rabbi Lawrence A. Englander, founding rabbi of Solel Congregation in Mississauga, Ontario — Vaisberg’s hometown! Englander is Vaisberg’s lifelong rabbinic mentor and friend.

Prior to coming to B’nai Abraham, Vaisberg served as spiritual leader of Temple Emanu-El in Edison. He became TBA’s senior rabbi on July 1, succeeding now-retired Rabbi Clifford Kulwin.