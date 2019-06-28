Regal Bank sponsors Camp Trinitas experience for local special needs children

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Regal Bank recently donated $1,000 to Camp Trinitas. Through this gift, Regal Bank will sponsor a weeklong camping experience for eight local special needs children, ages 3 to 12. Located in Springfield, Camp Trinitas is a school readiness program that keeps special needs children active and engaged all summerlong.

Pictured are Kevin Nelson, Therapy Center manager; Anna Pedeiras, assistant vice president and branch manager at Regal Bank; Carole Soricelli, director of Trinitas Children’s Therapy Services; Kathleen Shevlin, director of resource development at Trinitas Health Foundation; and Monte Ehrenkranz, vice president at Regal Bank.