Meet TBA’s new rabbi at annual barbecue

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Temple B’nai Abraham Membership Committee is hosting its 16th annual TBA barbecue, “Grill the Rabbi … Come and Meet Rabbi David Z. Vaisberg,” rain or shine on Tuesday, July 23, at the temple, 300 E. Northfield Road, Livingston. This is a wonderful opportunity to say hello to Vaisberg, TBA’s new senior rabbi, and enjoy great food, music and friends. The festivities will begin at 7 p.m. outdoors on the patio in the Denburg Garden. In case of inclement weather it will be held indoors. Barbecue Co-chairwomen Ilana Lebersfeld and Erica Facktor are leading this event under the auspices of the Membership Committee, co-chaired by Pam Blumhof and Scott Wolfson.

TBA welcomed Vaisberg as its senior rabbi on July 1 following the retirement of Rabbi Clifford Kulwin. Vaisberg joins the TBA clergy team of Rabbi Faith Joy Dantowitz and Cantor Jessica F. Epstein. Before coming to TBA, Vaisberg served as senior rabbi at Temple Emanu-El in Edison. The congregation also welcomed his wife Miriam Palmer-Sherman and their children Nava and Judah Sherman-Vaisberg to the TBA family!

A variety of delicious barbecue cuisine and drinks will be served, with live music by the band NRG to provide the evening’s melodic landscape.There is a $54 per person charge. Dress is casual, and members and guests, 21 and over are most welcome to attend. To make reservations for this fun-filled social event, register online at www.tbanj.org. For further information, call the temple office at 973-994-2290.