Karu wins NJCPA Ovation Award for his outstanding service

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange resident Michael Karu, a member of Levine, Jacobs & Company LLC in Livingston, recently received a New Jersey Certified Public Accountants Ovation Award in its 2019 Impact category.

The Ovation Awards were announced June 12 at the NJCPA Annual Convention and Expo and distributed in seven categories: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Emerging Leaders; Exceptional Educators; Impact; Innovation; Lifetime Leader; and Women to Watch.

The Impact category recognizes those who dedicate meaningful time and energy to any of the following commendable endeavors: giving back to the community; sharing professional expertise to support others; or advancing the interests and needs of the accounting profession through active engagement, leadership or advocacy.

“Thank you to the New Jersey CPA Society for honoring me with an Ovation Award under the Impact category,” Karu said. “Being recognized by an organization of my peers is truly special and is a testament to all of the hard work that I’ve put in helping to build my firm while giving back to my profession and community.”

Karu was specifically recognized for engineering the growth of a firm of eight people and a gross of less than $1 million to approximately 30 people and a gross of more than $5 million. Karu is altruistic and civic-minded, and has held many leadership positions in the Rotary Club of West Orange, as well as serving as treasurer for Help the Children Hear, an organization that repurposes hearing aids for children in Third World countries. He has previously served as a board member for the New Jersey Ballet Company and as a trustee, officer and audit chairman of Oheb Shalom Congregation.

Firmwide, Karu has spearheaded the company’s involvement in numerous philanthropic endeavors, including being a sponsor for Relay for Life, Livingston Little League, the Fall Tune-Up Soccer Tournament and the Big L Club, as well as an active supporter of many other local organizations. Recently, under Karu’s guidance, the firm sponsored a food drive with the beneficiaries being two local food pantries, and collected donations and served as a pickup location for “Movers for Moms,” a charity which brings necessary items to women’s shelters in time for Mother’s Day.