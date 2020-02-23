TBA Purim Carnival returns March 8

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Jewish Learning Program of Temple B’nai Abraham, led by Director of Jewish Learning Melissa Weiner, will hold its annual Purim Carnival on Sunday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at the temple, located at 300 E. Northfield Road, Livingston, entrance on East Cedar Street. There will be a special preview for children 5 and under, from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

All are welcome to attend and encouraged to dress in costume. The students from the JLP and The Early School as well as children from the community are invited to enjoy numerous creative activities such as Frog Hop, Fat Cats, the Shalach Manot game, Hamantaschen baking, face painting and inflatable bounce houses.

Admission is charged. All children must be accompanied by an adult. The carnival fare of popcorn, cotton candy and pizza will be available for purchase. To register, visit https://tbanj.org/form-page-purim-carnival/. For information, call 973-994-3950 or email Brenda Small at bsmall@tbanj.org.