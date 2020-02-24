Livingston LWV celebrates 100 years of women’s suffrage

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Join the League of Women Voters of Livingston and the Campaign School at Yale on Wednesday, March 18, at 8 p.m. at Livingston Community Center, 204 Hillside Ave. in Livingston, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. The event is free and open to the public.

Patricia Russo, executive director of the Campaign School at Yale and former Livingston resident, will explore the challenges women faced securing the right to vote, and discuss ways the right to vote continues to empower women 100 years later.

In addition to 2020 being the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote, the history of women’s suffrage will be celebrated throughout the month of March, which is designated as Women’s History Month. March 8 is also recognized as International Women’s Day.

“I am thrilled to be back in my hometown speaking about a topic I am so passionate about especially at such an opportune time,” Russo said.

“We are delighted to welcome Patti and look forward to hearing her speak about the history of women’s suffrage and her work with political candidates,” Livingston LWV President Judith Friedman said.