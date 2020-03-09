Area swim school partners with Hope Floats Foundation

LIVINGSTON, NJ — British Swim School in Livingston and Clifton has become a sustaining partner of Hope Floats Foundation. Together, Hope Floats Foundation and its partners are committed to fundraising and providing scholarships for high-quality swim lessons for low-income children and their families in their local communities.

The equivalent of 13 school buses full of children die each year in the United States due to drowning. Studies at the National Institute of Health show that swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88 percent.

“There’s a huge need for swim lessons, and the kids that need them the most — lower socioeconomic level kids — they’re not getting them,” said Cindy Tonnesen, founder of Hope Floats Foundation. “We are saving kids, but there are more we need to reach, and we have the ability and resources to do it.”

“British Swim School is already committed to saving the lives of children through our proven water survival lessons and ongoing water education. This partnership with Hope Floats Foundation provides us with a new opportunity to reach more children in Essex County by offering scholarships in our local communities for swim lessons,” said Roman Martens, franchise owner of British Swim School in Livingston and Clifton. “By combining our resources, we can connect families who otherwise could not afford swim lessons with our high-quality water survival program while also helping to educate families on how to keep their children safe in and around water. We are excited to swim it forward in our communities with the help of the Hope Floats Foundation.”

The Hope Floats Foundation scholarship program formally launched in September 2018. With more than 180 locations across 29 states, Hope Floats and its partner swim schools provide thousands of swim lessons for children who otherwise do not have access. For more information, or to donate, visit www.hopefloats.foundation.