Chesed Committee shows gratitude to DOI health care workers

By on Comments Off on Chesed Committee shows gratitude to DOI health care workers

Photo Courtesy of Renee Glick

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Daughters of Israel’s more than 250 staff members are all health care heroes, caring for the elderly. As a small token of gratitude, the West Orange/Livingston Chesed Committee arranged for Daughters’ staff to receive dinners to go, catered by Shimon Nissel of Shimtal Catering. The West Orange/Livingston Chesed Committee also catered a luncheon for Daughters of Israel staff before Passover, arranged Passover to-go packages for the elderly and homebound, and provided masks to the community, in addition to other ongoing projects, such as volunteer shopping. To volunteer and/or support the group’s projects, contact Larry Rein at reinlawrence@gmail.com or Renee Glick at rglickusa@yahoo.com.

  , ,

Chesed Committee shows gratitude to DOI health care workers added by on
View all posts by Editor →

COMMENTS