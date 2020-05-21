Chesed Committee shows gratitude to DOI health care workers

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Daughters of Israel’s more than 250 staff members are all health care heroes, caring for the elderly. As a small token of gratitude, the West Orange/Livingston Chesed Committee arranged for Daughters’ staff to receive dinners to go, catered by Shimon Nissel of Shimtal Catering. The West Orange/Livingston Chesed Committee also catered a luncheon for Daughters of Israel staff before Passover, arranged Passover to-go packages for the elderly and homebound, and provided masks to the community, in addition to other ongoing projects, such as volunteer shopping. To volunteer and/or support the group’s projects, contact Larry Rein at reinlawrence@gmail.com or Renee Glick at rglickusa@yahoo.com.