SBMC to host virtual 5K

LIVINGSTON, NJ — On Sunday, Aug. 9, Saint Barnabas Medical Center will host this year’s CycleRed Virtual 5K, raising funds to support community and global health initiatives. Bike, run, walk or swim to help Saint Barnabas Medical Center raise funds for vulnerable communities both here and abroad.

Saint Barnabas’ Social Impact and Community Investment practice is a collaborative effort between RWJBarnabas Health, facility leaders and community stakeholders to eliminate health care disparities and address social determinants of health. A pillar of the SICI practice is global health, which strives to help vulnerable communities and their residents here and abroad.

Hosted by Margie Heller, Dr. Ernani Sadural, Dr. Alan Garten and Lauren Norcross, this year’s event will support initiatives that contribute to communities’ overall health and well-being. Participation is charged; all participants will receive a T-shirt. To learn more, register or become a sponsor, visit www.rwjbh.org/cyclered.