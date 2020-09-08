Safety, assurance and enrichment found in Y’s after-school program

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The YMCA’s after-school program continues to be a place where children can remain active, learning and engaged during their time out of school — a critical time for all school-age children, especially as they continue to adjust to the many changes related to COVID-19. Each year, the Y works to provide engaging activities in a caring and safe environment before and after school, and this year will be no different.

“The Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges has served the community for 135 years, during which we have made it through many challenging times together, none perhaps as impactful as COVID-19,” Metro YMCAs President and CEO Richard Gorab said. “As an organization dedicated to youth development, we know how important it is that our children have a safe and enriching environment for learning, both in and out of school. We are pleased to be able to provide this space to the children in our communities, allowing their social, emotional, physical and academic growth to continue long after the school day ends.”

The Y’s after-school program has provided care for thousands of children. Through a balanced approach to youth development, the program offers activities, mentorship and academic support, nurturing the potential of all participants throughout the school year. Financial assistance is available to ensure every child and teen has the opportunity to learn and grow at the Y.

The Y is modifying its after-school schedule to better support families when their children are learning virtually full-time or using a rotating in-school/remote-learning schedule. Participants in the program will be able to visit the Y before or after school when their classes are on-site and can attend the Y when classes are held virtually.

The Y recognizes that not all school districts will have the same model for learning in the new school year, and is working locally with districts to determine how it can support the needs of children and parents. As each school district modifies or finalizes plans, the Y will adapt so that its child care programs can best serve local families.

In order to help keep kids and staff healthy and safe throughout the school year, the Y is following CDC, state and local requirements and guidelines, and has adapted several changes to its day-to-day operations. For more information, visit www.metroymcas.org/clientuploads/AS/SACC_Relaunch_Playbook_08-08-2020.pdf.

For more information and to sign up for the Y’s after-school program, visit metroymcas.org.