AG, DEP commissioner announce 7 new lawsuits targeting polluters, including in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Acting to protect New Jersey communities and hold polluters financially accountable for harm they caused to the environment, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Catherine McCabe announced the filing of seven new lawsuits centered on contamination that tainted drinking water supplies and created other threats to public safety and health, according to a Dec. 18 press release.

The seven unrelated complaints address a broad array of environmental harms linked to the unlawful discharge and storage of hazardous chemicals by such businesses as dry cleaners, automotive repair and filling stations, a clothing factory, and others.

In all of the cases, the state has already spent money to remedy the environmental impact from the pollution, and now seeks to recover its costs from the polluters and other responsible parties. The initiative sends the message that those who are legally responsible for remedying environmental contamination will be held financially accountable, according to the release.

Filed Dec. 18 in state Superior Court venues throughout New Jersey, the complaints focus on contaminated properties in six areas: Boonton and Montville in Morris County, Hopatcong in Sussex County, Livingston in Essex County, Pittsgrove Township in Salem County, Union Township in Union County and Winslow Township in Camden County.

In addition to pollution of drinking water sources, the complaints describe contamination of soil and groundwater with such chemicals as lead, methyl tert-butyl ether, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, and petroleum hydrocarbons such as benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene and xylenes.

All of the chemicals cited in these lawsuits have been linked to significant health problems, particularly among vulnerable populations such as the elderly, young children and women who are pregnant.

“The cases we’ve filed today demonstrate our continuing commitment to protecting our environment,” Grewal said. “In New Jersey, polluters can expect to be held accountable. They can expect to clean up after themselves and, if they refuse to do so, to reimburse the state for the costs it incurs to protect our residents and our environment.”

“With these cost-recovery lawsuits, Gov. Murphy, Attorney General Grewal and I continue to move aggressively against polluters who have placed New Jersey’s public health and natural resources at risk,” McCabe said. “The state’s taxpayers have had to front significant costs for the remediation of contamination from hazardous chemicals that impacted these sites and surrounding areas. Simply put: This is wrong. Those responsible for this pollution must pay up — and we are taking them to court to make sure they do so. These lawsuits — combined with legal enforcement to promote environmental justice and the state’s aggressive Natural Resource Damage complaints — will make New Jersey cleaner, stronger and fairer for the future.”

Each of the seven complaints filed Dec. 18 involve actual or threatened impacts on New Jersey residents, including chemical vapors that have intruded into residential dwellings, and chemical contamination of potable water supplies used for drinking and other daily needs by homeowners and, in one case, a church and church daycare center.

Filed in Superior Court in Essex County, a four-count complaint regarding Towne & Country Cleaners in Livingston centers on the alleged, long-term illegal discharge of the dry cleaning solvent perchloroethylene, or PCE, from a property on Livingston Avenue. The property was once the site of Towne & Country Cleaners, and was purchased in 2004 by Bemar Associates. According to the state’s complaint, the PCE discharges have contaminated soil, groundwater and a potable water supply well belonging to Livingston Township.

DEP addressed the contamination in 2008 after Bemar Associates, as well as the estate of the deceased former site owner, allegedly failed to comply with a 2007 DEP directive to do so. Defendants in the case include Bemar Associates, LLC; Divya Grocery Inc., doing business as Livingston Food Mart; Smine LLC, doing business as Smine Cleaners; and John Nakashian, formerly doing business as Towne & Country Cleaners. The complaint alleges violations of the New Jersey Spill Compensation and Control Act, Brownfield and Contaminated Site Remediation Act, and Site Remediation Reform Act, and a claim of unjust enrichment.