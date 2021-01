LIVINGSTON / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — New Jersey Blood Services will conduct the following blood drives in Essex County in February: Thursday, Feb. 4, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Livingston Mall, 112 Eisenhower Parkway in Livingston; and Sunday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the YMCA-Civic House, 124 Dunnell Road in Maplewood.

To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org.