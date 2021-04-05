Hindu temple opens its doors in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Mayor Robert Parisi, Livingston Mayor Shawn Klein and state Sen. Richard Codey cut the ceremonial ribbon at the Sai Hira Ram Trust Hindu Temple of Worship. To welcome the temple to West Orange on April 2, all three participated in a lighting of candles, with honorary guests on hand. A speech of gratitude was made by Anita Thani. Bhajans, or songs of praise, were sung by Dhruv Rathod, Sanjay Shah and Foram Shah.​​