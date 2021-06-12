YMCA program teaches families basic water safety skills

EAST ORANGE / LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges wants to make sure children can safely enjoy the pool, lake or ocean. The Y’s Safety Around Water Week is a free five-day program that teaches children of all ages and backgrounds basic swimming skills, with the intent of reducing the risk of drowning and boosting confidence in and around water. Guided by certified swim instructors, participants will learn how to react if they are unexpectedly submerged or in distress. Adults can also learn CPR during their child’s session.

The program will run from June 21 through 24 at the East Orange YMCA, 100 North Arlington Ave. in East Orange, and from June 28 through July 2 at the West Essex YMCA, 321 South Livingston Ave. in Livingston.

Register online at https://www.metroymcas.org/main/safety-around-water/.