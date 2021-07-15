‘Swing’ into action at Men of Essex’s charity golf classic

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Men of Essex will hold its 60th annual golf classic in the hopes of raising at least $50,000 on Monday, Aug. 9, at Cedar Hill Golf & Country Club, 100 Walnut St. in Livingston. Registration and lunch begin at 11 a.m., with tee time at 1 p.m.

William E. Best, Senior vice president at PNC Community Bank, will be honored and a salute to his career achievements will be held at the awards banquet. A spa and pool social for non-golfers will be hosted by the newly formed Women of Essex as part of the day’s festivities. Additionally, a golf clinic will be held for beginning golfers.

Proceeds from the golf classic benefit the Men of Essex and Women of Essex Student Aid Fund, which assists Essex County students achieve their higher education aspirations.

Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are available. For more information, visit www.moegolfwoespa2021.eventbrite.com, or contact Darryl Jeffries at 973-453-2268 or djeffries@menofessex.org.