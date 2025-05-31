Newark Academy track athlete Jaeden Henry signs with New Jersey Institute of Technology

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Jaeden Henry, a senior at Newark Academy in Livingston has committed to running track at the Division I level.

The Newark Academy community celebrated Henry’s commitment to New Jersey Institute of Technology during a school-wide Signing Day celebration on Wednesday, May 21.

“Being able to run track and field in college means the world to me because it’s a chance to grow, not just as an athlete, but as a person, while representing something bigger than myself,” Henry said. “Newark Academy played a huge role in this journey, giving me the foundation, support and opportunities to develop my skills and confidence, on and off the track. Thank you to all my coaches, family and friends who helped me get here.”

During his four years at Newark Academy, Henry has contributed to five prep, two conference and one state sectional title, while breaking nine school records.

Henry is among eight student-athletes in Newark Academy’s Class of 2025 who have committed to playing their respective sports at the collegiate level.

About Newark Academy Athletics

Located in Livingston, NJ, Newark Academy Minutemen Athletics hosts 25 varsity teams on its 68-acre campus. With about 81 percent of Upper School students participating in sports, Newark Academy Athletics aims to provide a competitive and enriching experience for its student-athletes. During their time at Newark Academy, these student-athletes have helped win a cumulative one Tournament of Champions title, three state, ten conference, six county and eight Prep titles to date.

Photo Courtesy of Newark Academy