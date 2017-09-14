Intergenerational High Holy Days at TSTI

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel, the Reform synagogue in South Orange, invites the public to experience Erev Rosh Hashanah like never before. On Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 5:30 p.m., the Afro-Semitic Experience will usher in the new year with its unique musical style. The group’s blend of jazz, klezmer, traditional and modern music brings a new perspective to the High Holy Days liturgy with hand-clapping, feet-stomping and maybe even a little dancing.

TSTI will hold open intergenerational services at 2:15 p.m.on Rosh Hashanah, Thursday, Sept. 21, and on Yom Kippur, Saturday, Sept. 30. The services are designed for young children with their parents, grandparents or caregivers, and incorporate song with prayers and age-appropriate stories. Children must be accompanied by an adult; all are welcome to attend.

Also on Sept. 21, the public is invited to join members of the TSTI community for Tashlich at the South Orange Duck Pond off Ridgewood Road at 4 p.m. In this beautiful ritual, participants throw small stones into the water to symbolize the “casting away” of “spiritual schmutz” from the past year, followed by a brief service of singing and reflection. All are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and snacks to celebrate the new year together.

Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel is located at 432 Scotland Road in South Orange. For more information, visit www.tsti.org.