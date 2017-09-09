Career-building seminars, workshops at SHU

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall University offers a full lineup of continuing education classes this fall developed for adult learners aiming to sharpen their professional skills. The schedule includes writing tutorials and workshops on grammar, social media, leadership and strategic influencing. Most classes meet on Fridays and Saturdays at the university’s Walsh Library, located at 400 South Orange Ave. in South Orange. Details are available at www.shu.edu/ceps, or by emailing ceps@shu.edu.

“Strategic Influencing and Communication” with Lee E. Miller is a series of individual seminars. Choose an individual seminar in “Strategic Influencing & Communication” on Friday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or “Strategic Influencing & Communication for Women” on Friday, Sept. 15 or Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or take advantage of the discounted bundled rate and enroll in the series that includes “Advanced Strategic Influencing & Communication” on Friday, Oct. 6 or Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information and to register, visit http://www.shu.edu/academics/workshop-social-media-boot-camp-introductory-session.cfm.

Writing tutorials and grammar workshops with Seton Hall faculty member and author Martha C. Carpentier helps students improve their grammar and editing skills and increase their ability to write persuasively. One-hour writing tutorials will be held Fridays, Sept. 29, Oct. 13 and Nov. 3. Grammar workshops will be Saturdays, Nov. 18 and Dec. 2. For more information and to register, visit http://www.shu.edu/academics/writing-and-grammar-workshops.cfm.

“Why Values Matter” with Rocky Romanella explores the ways a true leader can add value as a trusted adviser, mentor and visionary. Romanella discusses the five essential components of value-based leadership and focuses on developing leadership techniques for inspiring and empowering employees to support organizational values. The seminar is offered Thursday, Oct. 19, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. or Friday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information and to register, visit http://www.shu.edu/continuing-education/workshop-why-values-matter.cfm.

In “Social Media Introductory Boot Camp” with Danielle Mirliss, participants gain hands-on experience in utilizing popular social media platforms and learn how they can be effectively leveraged to promote brands, products and services. These workshops will be Saturdays, Oct. 7 and 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information and to register, visit http://www.shu.edu/academics/workshop-social-media-boot-camp-introductory-session.cfm.

In “Intermediate Social Media Workshop” with Danielle Mirliss and Michael Soupios, participants will explore the best practices for using social media and developing rich content tailored to different platforms. The program gives participants opportunities to test smart strategies for managing social media and engaging effectively with different audiences. The workshops will be Saturdays, Oct. 21 and Nov. 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information and to register, visit http://www.shu.edu/academics/workshop-intermediate-social-media-workshops.cfm.