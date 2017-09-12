Columbia HS boys’ soccer team improves to 2-0 on season

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School boys’ varsity soccer team defeated Newark Academy and Verona to move to a 2-0 record on the season.

Joe Dente had one goal and one assist and Julian Lyons and Stephen Kattouf each had one goal to lead the Cougars to a 3-0 win over Newark Academy in the season opener on Friday, Sept. 8, in Livingston. Sam Maidenberg made six saves for the shutout.

Lyons scored on an assist from Avery Coreschi in the first half and Maidenberg made 12 saves for the shutout in the 1-0 win over Verona at CHS’ Ritzer Field on Sept. 11.

Upcoming games

Sept. 13, at West Orange, 4 p.m.

Sept. 16, at Cranford, 11 a.m.

Sept. 18, at Nutley, 4 p.m.