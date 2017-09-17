Health programs in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Health Department is spreading the word about these free upcoming health-related programs.

The Overlook Mobile Health Van will be at the Hilton Branch Library, 1688 Springfield Ave., on Thursday, Sept. 21, from noon to 2 p.m. Find out if you are at risk for diabetes or high blood pressure with a free screening. Educational materials and individual counseling are also provided. Drop in; no appointment needed.

A seminar on how to prevent slips and falls will be Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton Branch Library, 1688 Springfield Ave. in Maplewood.

Get a free stroke risk assessment on Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Maplewood Town Hall, 574 Valley St. Blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol screening will be provided; fasting is not required. Walk-ins are welcome but space is limited so registration is strongly encouraged. Call 973-762-8120, ext. 4200, to register. Each assessment, provided by RWJBarnabas Health, takes approximately 10 minutes.

Maplewood Adult Health Clinics will be Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Maplewood Main Library, 51 Baker St., and Thursday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon at Maplewood Town Hall, 574 Valley St. Check your blood pressure, speak with the township nurse, ask for health resources, and receive nutritional and health and wellness counseling. Assess your risk of diabetes and carotid bruits screening is available. This service is free and open to all Maplewood residents, 18 years of age and older.

The Maplewood Health Department and SOMA Two Towns for All Ages will screen the documentary film “Care” on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 10:30 a.m. at Maplewood’s Main Library, 51 Baker St. “Care” pulls back the curtain on the poignant and largely hidden world of in-home elder care. This deeply moving film reveals the bonds that form between paid care workers and elders while exposing the cracks in the U.S. care system. Through personal stories, “Care” reveals the deep humanity of care work, as well as the challenges faced by elders, their families and their care workers. It also reveals the beginning of a movement to improve how we care — both for the growing number of older adults and for those who make their lives livable.

Maplewood Adult Health Clinics will be Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Hilton Branch Library, 1688 Springfield Ave. in Maplewood, and Thursday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon at Maplewood Town Hall, 574 Valley St. Check your blood pressure, speak with the township nurse, ask for health resources, and receive nutritional and health and wellness counseling. Assess your risk of diabetes and carotid bruits screening is available. This service is free and open to all Maplewood residents, 18 years of age and older.

For more information, contact the Maplewood Health Department at 973-762-8120.