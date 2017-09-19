Dog Days of Summer debuts at the Maplewood Community Pool

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Saturday, Sept. 9, was a day for wet shakes and wagging tails at the Maplewood Community Pool, as the Dog Days of Summer debuted.

“I wasn’t sure if we would have a dozen dogs or maybe less,” Maplewood Recreation Director Melissa Mancuso, who created the event, said at the event, according to a press release. “As fun as we thought the event would be, this morning has surpassed any of my hopes. I’ve been smiling since I arrived and I think the dogs and residents have to. It’s a hysterical scene; dogs and humans of all ages seem to be having a blast!”

Dogs were chasing beach balls, diving in after tennis balls and running around the fenced in pool grounds. Pups of all sizes splashed in the baby pool, training pool and the larger more skilled swimmers showed off in the Main Pool. Maplewood Recreation and Pool staff carefully closed off gateways and watched the doors to keep all canines safely inside the fenced area, and owners were carefully watching their pets, which made for a great day.

Maplewood Recreation plans on returning this event at the close of the season next year and thanks all who participated.

Photos Courtesy of Julia Maloof Verdosa and Melissa Mancuso