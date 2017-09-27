Renowned Korean Catholic to lecture at SHU

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Rev. Simon C. Kim will deliver the Archbishop Gerety Lecture on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology of Seton Hall University. The thought-provoking presentation, “From Immigrant Parish to Intercultural Church: The Ongoing Ecclesial Movement of U.S. Catholicism,” takes place at Chapel of Christ the Good Shepherd, Lewis Hall, on Seton Hall University’s main campus, 400 South Orange Ave., South Orange. All are welcome and admission is free. Registration is strongly encouraged by contacting Debbie Kurus at 973-761-9016 or deborah.kurus@shu.edu.

Kim, assistant professor of theology at the University of Holy Cross in New Orleans, will discuss the increasing integration of cultures attending parishes due to such factors as immigration, shortages of priests and fiscal resources, depleting congregations, and more. He focuses his case study specifically on Korean American Catholics.

“Father Kim’s presentation is most timely,” Msgr. Joseph Reilly, rector and dean of the seminary, said in a press release. “The Archdiocese of Newark is one of the most multiethnic and multiracial churches in the United States. The rapid transformation of the Archdiocese raises many practical pastoral questions for all Catholics, priests, deacons, ecclesial ministers and laity. Father Kim has studied and addressed these issues not only from the perspective of the Korean American experience, but also has developed pastoral principles of multiethnic ministry that apply to all. We are grateful that he will share his wisdom with us.”