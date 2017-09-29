Flu vaccine clinic in South Orange

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Department of Health will offer seasonal influenza vaccinations for adults 18 years old and older on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the village offices, 76 South Orange Ave., Suite 302, Conference Room 1.

The clinic will not be accepting Medicare Part B cards; everyone will be charged $20 and will receive a receipt. Women who are pregnant and/or nursing must bring a note from their physician in order to receive the vaccination.

For more information, contact the health department at 973-378-7715, ext. 7710.