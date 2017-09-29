Donate items to those in need in Puerto Rico

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Police Department’s PBA is collecting non-perishable items like clothing, water, baby food, diapers, batteries, flashlights, first aid kits and more to send Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico. There is a collection box in the lobby of Maplewood Town Hall, 574 Valley St., and another at the Police/Court Building at 1618 Springfield Ave. Donations will be collected for two weeks, but sooner rather than later is better. Let’s fill these boxes up!

  

